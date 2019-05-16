Bag of cremated remains stolen from East Hamilton home in break and enter

A family in the east end is pleading with robbers to return the remains of a loved one stolen in a recent break and enter.

Hamilton police say a residence on Barton Street East was burgled on Wednesday, and bandits made off with a black velvet bag they may have thought had money in it.

However, investigators say it actually contained cremated human remains.

Const. Lorraine Edwards with Hamilton police told Global News a resident living in the home says they returned to the house to discover their front door was kicked in.

It’s thought the suspects entered the home, took valuables, including two Crown Royal bags full of loonies and toonies, and assumed the black velvet bag also contained money.

“The family is not pursuing charges,” Edwards said.

“Their concern is for the return of their loved one.”

Anyone with information can call Hamilton police at (905)546-2921, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477

