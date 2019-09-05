Rick Zamperin: Bianca Andreescu’s dream is coming true

Move over, Milos. Get out of the way, Eugenie. And not so fast, Felix and Shapo.

Bianca Andreescu is on her way to becoming the greatest singles tennis player, man or woman, in Canadian history.

She may already be there.

I know it is early days — Bianca is only 19 and just launching her pro career — but the Mississauga native has burst onto the scene like a rockstar.

She won her first career title at Indian Wells in March, became the first Canadian to win the Rogers Cup since 1969 in August, and is now going to play in the U.S. Open final after grinding out a 7-6, 7-5 victory over Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic Thursday night.

Ranked 178th at the end of the 2018 WTA (Women’s Tennis Association) season Andreescu has rocketed up the world rankings and will be at least No. 6 when the final major of the year draws to a close this weekend.

But first, she will face the legendary Serena Williams in Saturday’s final after the six-time U.S. Open champion blitzed Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-1 in the other semifinal.

The American superstar has won an Open era record 23 major championships, one more than the great Steffi Graf, and is ready to play in her 33rd major final.

G R A N D

S L A M

F I N A L I S T Down 2-5 in the 2nd set, @Bandreescu_ beats Belinda Bencic 7-6(3), 7-5 to earn a spot in the #USOpen final, where she'll face Serena Williams in a rematch of their @rogerscup final last month.@Bandreescu_ has risen, and now: #SheTheNorth 🍁 pic.twitter.com/JpcmQ0ZUxg — Tennis Canada (@TennisCanada) September 6, 2019

The two met in the Rogers Cup final last month but Williams retired with a back injury.

After her semifinal win, Andreescu called her upcoming match against the 37-year-old Williams “a dream come true.”

If she continues to play as she has all season, Andreescu’s dream of winning one of tennis’ four major titles could also come true.

Tale of the Tape:

Bianca Andreescu – Career WTA titles: 2, Majors: 0, Earnings: $2.4 million

Serena Williams – Career WTA titles: 72, Majors 23, Earnings: $90.6 million

