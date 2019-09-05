Suspect in rural Manitoba shooting turns himself in to RCMP
A man wanted by RCMP for a shooting in the Rural Municipality of Cornwallis has turned himself in.
Police said Nicholas Peters, 36, was wanted on a number of firearm-related charges in connection with an Aug. 30 shooting outside a rural residence.
READ MORE: Portage RCMP seeking second suspect in violent assault
The shooting saw a 45-year-old man taken to hospital, where he remains in stable condition.
Carberry RCMP said Peters, from Brandon, was one of the people who took the victim to hospital.
Peters will be appearing in court in Brandon on Thursday.
Update- On Aug 30, a 45yo male was shot outside a rural residence in the RM of Cornwallis. On Sept 4, Nicholas Peters turned himself in to police and was arrested for multiple firearms offences. He will appear in court in Brandon today. #rcmpmb https://t.co/3q4qe5oXAX
— RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) September 5, 2019
WATCH: Fatal shooting near Fraserwood
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.