Suspect in rural Manitoba shooting turns himself in to RCMP

A man wanted by RCMP for a shooting in the Rural Municipality of Cornwallis has turned himself in.

Police said Nicholas Peters, 36, was wanted on a number of firearm-related charges in connection with an Aug. 30 shooting outside a rural residence.

The shooting saw a 45-year-old man taken to hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

Carberry RCMP said Peters, from Brandon, was one of the people who took the victim to hospital.

Peters will be appearing in court in Brandon on Thursday.

Update- On Aug 30, a 45yo male was shot outside a rural residence in the RM of Cornwallis. On Sept 4, Nicholas Peters turned himself in to police and was arrested for multiple firearms offences. He will appear in court in Brandon today. #rcmpmb https://t.co/3q4qe5oXAX — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) September 5, 2019

