September 5, 2019 4:36 pm

Quinte West OPP investigating possible gunshots in Trenton

By Online Reporter  Global News

There have yet to be any injuries reported, and OPP have not confirmed the source of the sounds.

Quinte West OPP responded to reports of possible gunshots in Trenton on Thursday afternoon.

Police say what they believe to be gunfire was heard on North Murray Street  in Trenotn’s Northeast Industrial Park around 1 p.m..

Police had advised that people avoid the area while they investigated. OPP are no longer on scene but are asking anyone who may have information about the incident to contact them.

More to come…

