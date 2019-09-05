Quinte West OPP investigating possible gunshots in Trenton

Quinte West OPP responded to reports of possible gunshots in Trenton on Thursday afternoon.

Police say what they believe to be gunfire was heard on North Murray Street in Trenotn’s Northeast Industrial Park around 1 p.m..

There have yet to be any injuries reported, and OPP have not confirmed the source of the sounds.

Police had advised that people avoid the area while they investigated. OPP are no longer on scene but are asking anyone who may have information about the incident to contact them.

More to come…

#QWOPP investigating reports of what was believed to be gunshots in the Northeast Industrial Park in Trenton. No injuries reported and no confirmation of source of sounds. Public should avoid area. Large OPP presence. #Trenton ^bd pic.twitter.com/zi8e9jF531 — OPP East (@OPP_ER) September 5, 2019