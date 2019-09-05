Last of four men sentenced in connection with million-dollar lobster theft in 2016: N.B. RCMP

A 54-year-old man from Saint-Georges-de-Beauce, Que., was sentenced Thursday to more than two years in prison for his role in the theft of more than 37,000 pounds of frozen lobster in northeastern New Brunswick in 2016.

On July 1, 2016, police said a transport truck was stolen from Eco-Technologies Ltd. in Caraquet. The truck was then used in the theft of a refrigerated unit containing $1-million worth of lobster from LeBreton and Sons Fisheries Ltd. in Grande-Anse.

The transport truck and refrigerated unit were later located by police in Quebec; however, the stolen lobster was not recovered.

Four men — three from Quebec and one from New Brunswick — were arrested in March 2017 in connection with the thefts. According to authorities, all four were charged with the theft of the truck and theft over $5,000.

On August 8, 2019, Dyno Facchino appeared in Caraquet provincial court and was sentenced to 26 months in prison after pleading guilty to the charges.

The three other men — Claude Robert and Keven Facchino-Lemay from Quebec and Ghislain LeBlanc from New Brunswick — were also previously sentenced.