27th edition of Gardens of Light exhibit kicks off at Montreal Botanical Garden

For the 27th year in a row, the Gardens of Light exhibit is back at the Montreal Botanical Garden.

The 900 Chinese lanterns are peppered across the gardens to tell the mythical story of He Luo Yu, a giant fish with 10 bodies and one head.

The lanterns are conceived and designed in Montreal. The plans are later sent to China for lanterns to be crafted by local artisans.

In addition to the lanterns, there is a brand new exhibit called China: Ties to the Land.

“It is an exhibition that is featuring three rural families that cultivate banana, tea and rice,” said Anne Charpentier, director for the Montreal Botanical Garden.

“The images are so beautiful. They are very unique.”

Visitors can also enjoy the First Nations and Japanese gardens.

The First Nations garden invites you to take time to admire the sacred tree and learn all about the circle of life. The visit also features film screenings and conversations with First Nations people around a fire.

The Japanese gardens offer a change of pace where you can enjoy a traditional tea ceremony and warm up at the Kotatsu (heating) table while you relax to the sound of live music on Saturdays and Sundays.

Animators are on hand to explain the meaning of each detail and provide guided tours.

“At Montreal’s Space for Life and the Botanical Gardens, what we care about is nature. Everything we do is about reconnecting with nature, so each garden here is focusing on the relationship of this culture towards nature,” said Charpentier.

The Gardens of Light exhibit opens on Friday to the public and wraps up October 31.

Check the Space for Life website to purchase your timed tickets.

WATCH: Gardens of Light 2018