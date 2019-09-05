Man sentenced after seeking revenge on ex-friend by building dog poop bomb

One man put a dangerous, modern-day spin on the classic dog poop bag revenge scheme, and it nearly landed him in jail.

On Tuesday, Robb Alexander Stout was sentenced to three years probation after building an explosive device to exact payback on an ex-friend, Oregon Live reports.

The 49-year-old explained to Judge Edward Jones that he retrieved an old airbag from a wrecking yard, covered it in feces and placed it inside a toolbox.

READ MORE: ‘Sit up, man!’ — U.K. lawmaker becomes a meme for chilling at Brexit debate

That way, when his enemy opened it, “it would just blow dog crap on him,” Stout can be heard saying in court video footage provided by The Oregonian.

When asked by Jones the motivation behind devising such a device, Stout replied: “Because they stole my stuff and they wouldn’t give it back.”

“I guess the right way would’ve been to get a police officer involved and go over and get it,” he continued, adding that he didn’t call the police because of his previous history with law enforcement.

The Oregon-based man has 14 previous convictions, Stout explains in the video, including 10 felonies and four misdemeanours, as well as a current methamphetamine addiction.

“So I took it upon myself, rather than be violent, like I could have been,” Stout said. “You know on the street, that’s the way a lot of that stuff is handled.”

WATCH BELOW: HRM urging dog owners to scoop up their pooches’ poop

“It was a stupid choice and a stupid decision — I realize that now,” he added before pleading guilty to unlawful manufacture of a destructive device, court records retrieved by The Oregonian read.

Stout was first accused of the crime in April but didn’t receive a court hearing until this month.

Oregon Live reports that police searched his home that month, finding a shotgun and methamphetamine.

On Friday, Stout also pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and delivery of meth.

In the video, Stout explains that he’d recently relapsed after being sober for years when he lost his job.

READ MORE: Utah woman, 38, arrested while claiming to be her 21-year-old daughter

“With 14 prior [convictions] on my record, I don’t look real good on the application process,” Stout told the judge.

“Why would they pick someone with no driver’s licence, terrible driving history, and 14 [convictions] to employ over somebody who doesn’t have all that stuff? I’m very employable,” he continued. “I’ve got a lot of skills. I just don’t look good on paper.”

The man narrowly missed going to jail, as typical sentencing guidelines called for a sentence of 10 to 12 months, according to Oregon Live.

Deputy District Attorney Nicole Jergovic made the call to sentence him to probation rather than prison or jail, given his good behaviour since his arrest and a lack of criminal history of violence against people.

His ex-friend, who remained anonymous, wasn’t injured.

—

meaghan.wray@globalnews.ca