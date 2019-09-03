woman arrested impersonating daughter
Utah woman, 38, arrested while claiming to be her 21-year-old daughter

Heather Elaine Garcia was arrested on Aug. 31 in Utah after impersonating her daughter.

Like mother like daughter, or so one Utah woman, 38, thought after allegedly trying to pass herself off as her 21-year-old child during a traffic stop.

Police arrested Heather Elaine Garcia early Saturday on suspicion of driving without a licence while transporting illegal drugs in the vehicle. She was arrested north of Salt Lake City.

The 38-year-old was taken to Davis County Jail and is now facing charges including marijuana possession, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended licence ore registration, driving without insurance and falsifying personal information to a peace officer, according to jail records.

Fox News reports that the woman was driving a silver BMW at the time she was pulled over on Main Street for not having a licence plate on the vehicle.

A search of the car revealed drug paraphernalia and a white powdery substance, according to the publication.

Garcia allegedly identified herself as her daughter Mercedes and claimed she was born in 1998, Fox News reports.

Police were able to positively identify her after realizing she’d provided her child’s name and age.

Garcia now remains in jail on warrants.

