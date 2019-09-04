EPCOR responds to large power outage in northeast Edmonton

Crews were responding to a power outage that affected over two dozen neighbourhoods in northeast Edmonton on Wednesday night.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m., EPCOR said its crews were “working as quickly as possible to restore service.”

Crews are responding to a power outage affecting a number of neighbourhoods in NE #yeg and will be working as quickly as possible to restore service. We are working to update our website at this time. — EPCOR (@EPCOR) September 5, 2019

The utility provider did not say how many homes and businesses were believed to be affected. Coun. Aaron Paquette tweeted that the utility provider had been receiving hundreds of messages about the issue.

Paquette said the power outage was the result of a transformer exploding.

Official: Massive power outage in North East EDMONTON. Please stay home if you don’t have to drive. @EPCOR is aware of the problem and has been receiving hundreds of messages. A transformer exploded and crews are out.#yeg #yegne #yegcc — Aaron Paquette (@Ward4Aaron) September 5, 2019

“Please stay home if you don’t have to drive,” he tweeted.

