September 4, 2019 11:59 pm

EPCOR responds to large power outage in northeast Edmonton

By Online journalist  Global News

A map of Edmonton with areas in red indicating where there was a power outage on Wednesday night.

CREDIT: https://www.epcor.com
Crews were responding to a power outage that affected over two dozen neighbourhoods in northeast Edmonton on Wednesday night.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m., EPCOR said its crews were “working as quickly as possible to restore service.”

The utility provider did not say how many homes and businesses were believed to be affected. Coun. Aaron Paquette tweeted that the utility provider had been receiving hundreds of messages about the issue.

Paquette said the power outage was the result of a transformer exploding.

“Please stay home if you don’t have to drive,” he tweeted.

More to come…

