Police arrest 2 people in connection with string of armed robberies in Calgary

Calgary police have arrested two people in connection with four armed robberies on the east side of the city spanning the past few months.

Between May and July, police allege that a man and woman robbed convenience stores, a restaurant and a bank.

Between May 18 at 9:30 p.m. and May 19 at 4:15 a.m., police believe the suspects robbed cigarettes, cash and lottery tickets at knifepoint from:

7-Eleven: 4527 8 Ave. S.E.

7-Eleven: 5320 52 St. S.E.

Subway: 1440 52 St. N.E.

Police arrested two suspects at the 7-Eleven located at 5320 52 St. S.E., but later released them.

On July 12, at 1:45 p.m., a woman — believed to be the same suspect from the previous armed robberies — went into the Royal Bank of Canada at 5269 Memorial Dr. S.E. and gave a note to a teller that said she was armed, according to police. They said she left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash and that she was believed to have acted alone.

On Aug. 20, police arrested Dallas Stacey Rose MacDonald, 27, of Calgary. She faces three counts of robbery with additional charges pending.

Police also charged Christopher Alan Morrison, 38, of Calgary, with four counts of robbery and four counts of wearing a disguise with intent.

Both Morrison and MacDonald were released and are scheduled to be in court on Sept. 5 and Sept. 9, respectively.

There were no injuries reported in any of the robberies, according to police.