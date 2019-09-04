2 more arrests made in connection with 2008 homicide of Allan Teather in Calgary

Two more men were arrested on Wednesday in connection with a deadly Calgary shooting that happened more than a decade ago.

Allan Teather, 22, was killed while he was in a condo complex parkade in the 100 block of Village Heights S.W. on Jan. 8, 2008. Police have said they believe the homicide was targeted and motivated by money.

On Sept. 4, 2019, police said new evidence linked two men from Calgary to Teather’s death, bringing the total number of people who have been arrested — at some point — in this case to four. The latest people to be arrested are still being interviewed and investigators said they won’t release their names or details about their alleged involvement in the killing until they’re formally charged.

READ MORE: Calgary man charged with 1st-degree murder in 2008 homicide of Allan Teather

On Aug. 15, 2019, police arrested and charged Brian Cheng, 34, of Calgary with first-degree murder after appealing to the public for information.

READ MORE: 2nd man arrested in connection with 2008 shooting of Allan Teather

On Aug. 29, 2019, the Vancouver Police Department arrested an unnamed man in Vancouver for his alleged involvement in Teather’s 2008 killing. Police said he was questioned and released pending further investigation.

Anyone with information about the homicide should call the Calgary Police Service homicide tip line at 403-428-8877 or the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.