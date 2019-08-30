2nd man arrested in connection with 2008 shooting of Allan Teather

A second man has been arrested in relation to the 2008 shooting death of Allan Richard Teather, Calgary Police Service (CPS) announced Friday.

Calgary police and members of the Vancouver Police Department arrested the unnamed man Thursday for alleged involvement in the 2008 shooting of Teather in a condo parkade on Jan. 9, 2008, based on new evidence.

Friday’s release from Calgary police said investigators are interviewing the suspect in Vancouver, but would not release the man’s name until formal charges are laid.

On Aug. 16, Brian Cheng was charged with first-degree murder in connection with Teather’s death.

Police continue their investigation on the decade-old case, believing the killing was targeted and financially motivated.

Police ask anyone with information to call the CPS homicide tip line at 403-428-8877, the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or by contacting Crime Stoppers, citing case #08020649/4163.