Live in the Okanagan: great live shows to ring in a new month

As Sept. rolls in, the line-ups have shrunken, but there are still some amazing shows this week in the Okanagan.

Need a little more information about a particular show? Click on the hyperlink over the venue to be directed to the Facebook event page.

Enderby

Friday, Sept. 6

Dan Brubeck Trip at Little City Merchant

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Vernon

Friday, Sept. 6

6 Shades of Grey at The Longhorn Pub

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.

Kira Gosselin at Match Eatery & Public House

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7

Bush Party at The Green Pub

Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Dan Brubeck at the Vernon Jazz Club

Scheduled 8 p.m.to 11 p.m.

Tickets available at vernonjazz.com

Opposite I at the Kal Sports Bar

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Kira Gosselin at Match Eatery & Public House

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Kelowna

Friday, Sept. 6

Kentucky Eileen at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets available at eventbtrite.ca

Proper Man at Fernando’s Pub

Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 12:13 a.m.

Tickets available at the door

Seax, Warsenal, Hyperia, LunAttack and Eden Echo at Munnin’s Post

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Tickets available at the door

Poke the Bear and Conroy Lee Ross at Milkcrate Records

Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets available at the door

Jimmy Legs at The Blue Gator

Scheduled 9:15 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Tickets available at the door

Krispy Kolt at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub

Scheduled 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Tickets available at the door

The Young’Uns at O’Flannigan’s Pub

Scheduled to start at 9:30 p.m.

Tickets available at the door

Saturday, Sept. 7

Silver Lines at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets available at eventbtrite.ca

Kansas-lee and Ema at Milkcrate Records

Scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

Tickets available at the door

Aaron DeSilva and Kris Falco at Fernando’s Pub

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Tickets available at the door

Jimmy Legs at The Blue Gator

Scheduled 9:15 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Tickets available at the door

The Young’Uns at O’Flannigan’s Pub

Scheduled to start at 9:30 p.m.

Tickets available at the door

Sunday, Sept. 8

Screaming at Traffic and Early Work at the Grateful Fed

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 10

Jade Eagleson at Ok Corral Cabaret

Scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

Tickets available at kelownatickets.com

Wednesday, Sept. 11

Grieves, Mouse Powell, Robbie G and J-Reds Music at Fernando’s Pub

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets available at showpass.com

Winter Wilson at Milkcrate Records

Scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets available at the door

Thursday, Sept. 12

Bombargo at Perch Cafe and Lounge

Scheduled 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Tickets available at eventbrite.ca

West Kelowna

Thursday, Sept. 12

The Harshmellows at Off The Grid Winery

Scheduled 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Peachland

Friday, Sept. 6

DoubleSharp at Beach Ave. Cafe & Tapas Bar

Scheduled 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Summerland

Sunday, Sept. 8

M&D Fusion at Back Door Winery

Scheduled 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Penticton

Friday, Sept. 6

Pentastic Hot Jazz & Music Festival

Details at valleyfirsttix.com

Scheduled 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Sturgeon at The Dream Cafe

Scheduled at 6 p.m, to 11 p.m.

Tickets available at thedreamcafe.ca

Gravity Band YYC at Riverstone Pub

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7

Tim Hurley & Max Jones and Jack & Jill at Slackwater Brewing

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Pentastic Hot Jazz & Music Festival

Details at valleyfirsttix.com

Scheduled 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Gravity Band YYC at Riverstone Pub

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Rob n’Walker at The Penticton Elks Lodge

Scheduled 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 8

Nimkish at Mile Zero Wine Bar

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Pentastic Hot Jazz & Music Festival

Details at valleyfirsttix.com

Scheduled 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 10

DJ Spill at The Cannery Brewing

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 11

Nikita Afonso at The Dream Cafe

Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets available at thedreamcafe.ca

Oliver

Wednesday, Sept. 11

Tim & The Glory Boys at Frank Venables Theatre

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.

Tickets available at eventbrite.ca

Osoyoos

Saturday, Sept. 7

Bella Cat and Diana Roze at Jojo’s Cafe

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets available at the door