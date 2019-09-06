Live in the Okanagan: great live shows to ring in a new month
As Sept. rolls in, the line-ups have shrunken, but there are still some amazing shows this week in the Okanagan.
Enderby
Friday, Sept. 6
Dan Brubeck Trip at Little City Merchant
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Vernon
Friday, Sept. 6
6 Shades of Grey at The Longhorn Pub
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.
Kira Gosselin at Match Eatery & Public House
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 7
Bush Party at The Green Pub
- Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Dan Brubeck at the Vernon Jazz Club
- Scheduled 8 p.m.to 11 p.m.
Tickets available at vernonjazz.com
Opposite I at the Kal Sports Bar
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
Kira Gosselin at Match Eatery & Public House
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Kelowna
Friday, Sept. 6
Kentucky Eileen at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Tickets available at eventbtrite.ca
Proper Man at Fernando’s Pub
- Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 12:13 a.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Seax, Warsenal, Hyperia, LunAttack and Eden Echo at Munnin’s Post
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Poke the Bear and Conroy Lee Ross at Milkcrate Records
- Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Jimmy Legs at The Blue Gator
- Scheduled 9:15 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Krispy Kolt at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub
- Scheduled 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Tickets available at the door
The Young’Uns at O’Flannigan’s Pub
- Scheduled to start at 9:30 p.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Saturday, Sept. 7
Silver Lines at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Tickets available at eventbtrite.ca
Kansas-lee and Ema at Milkcrate Records
- Scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Aaron DeSilva and Kris Falco at Fernando’s Pub
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Jimmy Legs at The Blue Gator
- Scheduled 9:15 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Tickets available at the door
The Young’Uns at O’Flannigan’s Pub
- Scheduled to start at 9:30 p.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Sunday, Sept. 8
Screaming at Traffic and Early Work at the Grateful Fed
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
Jade Eagleson at Ok Corral Cabaret
- Scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
- Tickets available at kelownatickets.com
Wednesday, Sept. 11
Grieves, Mouse Powell, Robbie G and J-Reds Music at Fernando’s Pub
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Tickets available at showpass.com
Winter Wilson at Milkcrate Records
- Scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Thursday, Sept. 12
Bombargo at Perch Cafe and Lounge
- Scheduled 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Tickets available at eventbrite.ca
West Kelowna
Thursday, Sept. 12
The Harshmellows at Off The Grid Winery
- Scheduled 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Peachland
Friday, Sept. 6
DoubleSharp at Beach Ave. Cafe & Tapas Bar
- Scheduled 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Summerland
Sunday, Sept. 8
M&D Fusion at Back Door Winery
- Scheduled 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Penticton
Friday, Sept. 6
Pentastic Hot Jazz & Music Festival
- Details at valleyfirsttix.com
- Scheduled 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The Sturgeon at The Dream Cafe
- Scheduled at 6 p.m, to 11 p.m.
- Tickets available at thedreamcafe.ca
Gravity Band YYC at Riverstone Pub
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Saturday, Sept. 7
Tim Hurley & Max Jones and Jack & Jill at Slackwater Brewing
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Pentastic Hot Jazz & Music Festival
- Details at valleyfirsttix.com
- Scheduled 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Gravity Band YYC at Riverstone Pub
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Rob n’Walker at The Penticton Elks Lodge
- Scheduled 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 8
Nimkish at Mile Zero Wine Bar
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Pentastic Hot Jazz & Music Festival
- Details at valleyfirsttix.com
- Scheduled 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
DJ Spill at The Cannery Brewing
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 11
Nikita Afonso at The Dream Cafe
- Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Tickets available at thedreamcafe.ca
Oliver
Wednesday, Sept. 11
Tim & The Glory Boys at Frank Venables Theatre
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.
- Tickets available at eventbrite.ca
Osoyoos
Saturday, Sept. 7
Bella Cat and Diana Roze at Jojo’s Cafe
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Tickets available at the door
