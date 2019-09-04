Winnipeg has over 150 unfinished construction projects into September

Summer may be winding down, but construction season is still going strong across Winnipeg.

This season, the city started more than 310 construction projects. Over 150 of them are still being worked on, some way past their estimated completion date.

The city says that number has held steady from year to year, but some Winnipeggers say they’re noticing more construction than usual this late in the season.

“I’ve noticed they are fixing a lot more areas in the city,” said one man walking home from work at the intersection of Graham Avenue and Garry Street.

“I’ve been here for quite a while and there was none going on here last year so I think it’s busier this year,” said another.

The city’s project management engineer, Michelle Stainton, remains confident they’ll be able to wrap everything up before the snow flies.

“Well it is early September and we’re not done yet but what we are is on track,” Stainton said, “so we expect to be completed all the things we expected to be complete by the end of the year.”

On the City of Winnipeg’s website, some projects appear to be more than three months overdue.

“For many of our projects, especially the ones that wrap up towards the end of this season, we carry over the landscaping work until the spring so they may have that completion date for that reason,” says Stainton.

Chris Lorenc of the Manitoba Heavy Construction Association says the volume of construction is the same as it usually is, but more work is being done on major roadways.

“That type of project makes it that much more visible because more drivers are being interfered with in trying to get to their destinations,” Lorenc explained.

The city’s public works department confirmed that they expect all road construction projects to be wrapped up by early November.

