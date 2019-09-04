Target of latest Surrey shooting poses risk to public safety, RCMP warn

One of the victims of a shooting in Surrey Tuesday afternoon has been targeted before and is not cooperating with police, prompting RCMP to issue a warning to the public.

Police say Thomas Gabriel Saul, 35, was one of two men who survived the targeted shooting near near 111 Avenue and 160 Street in Fraser Heights just before 5 p.m.

Saul and another man, who has not been identified, were found near a vehicle with a blown-out window that had crashed into the fence of a private property on 160 Street.

Police believe the shooting was linked to local drug trafficking, which Saul has a history with — both in the Lower Mainland and outside of B.C.

“Saul has been spoken to by investigators and, although his life is in danger, he has provided very limited information to police,” Surrey RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Elenore Sturko said in a statement Wednesday.

“As such, Surrey RCMP believes that he has become a risk to public safety.”

Saul, who police say is based in New Westminster, escaped death just two weeks earlier during another targeted shooting in Burnaby on Aug. 21.

In that instance, a vehicle was struck just before 5 a.m. in the 7300-block of 14 Avenue.

Surrey RCMP say they are continuing to canvas the scene of Tuesday’s shooting for further evidence, warning residents about an increased police presence.

Several daycares close to the crime scene were locked down following the shooting, and neighbours have been on edge ever since.

“[I’m] sick and tired of it, honestly. This is such a great neighbourhood and these guys, why are they coming here?” asked Shawn Webster, who lives about a block away.

“I don’t even understand it because it’s hard to get out of here, we’re kind of closed in… but I guess they get access to the freeway quick enough and they’re gone.”

Anyone with information helpful to the investigation is asked to contact Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

