Fisherman dies after going overboard with net near Port Alberni

A Port Alberni fisherman has died after going overboard with his net.

RCMP and WorkSafeBC are both investigating.

The Joint Rescue Co-Ordination Centre (JRCC) said the incident was reported just after midnight on Wednesday.

Port Alberni RCMP said it happened in Alberni Inlet, while dozens of commercial vessels were in the area.

“Fishermen on nearby vessels observed a lone fisherman on his vessel enter into the water with the net from his boat,” said RCMP Cpl. Chris Manseau in a media release.

“The nearby fishermen immediately responded and attempted to extract the fisherman from the net which was complicated by the weight of the catch in the net.”

Rescuers were able to pull the man from the water and bring him to shore, but despite first aid from the BC Ambulance Service and Port Alberni Fire Department, he could not be saved, according to the RCMP.

Mounties said the boat was registered in Surrey to the deceased fisherman. The death is not considered suspicious at this time, police added.

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating the man’s death.