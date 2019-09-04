Renée Zellweger addresses plastic surgery rumours: ‘That makes me sad’

Renee Zellweger said she was “sad” about the plastic surgery rumours that began in 2014 after a red carpet appearance.

Zellweger endured much speculation and scrutiny over whether or not she has received plastic surgery. She was the subject of a widely-criticized essay, published in 2016, in which film critic Owen Gleiberman writes in salacious detail about how her face has changed over the years.

The scrutiny led Zellweger to write a guest article for Huffington Post in 2016, titled, “We Can Do Better,” which called for less speculation about celebrities.

In a recent interview with Vulture, Zellweger addressed the criticism of her 2014 appearance again and spoke about the comments that others have made about her appearance over the years.

“It probably gives you a stomach ache, asking me about that, doesn’t it? Well, because there’s a value judgment that’s placed on us,” the Chicago actress said. “As if it somehow is a reflection of your character — whether you’re a good person or a weak person or an authentic person.”

“And the implication that I somehow needed to change what was going on because it wasn’t working,” she told Vulture. “That makes me sad. I don’t look at beauty in that way.”

The 50-year-old actress continued: “And I don’t think of myself in that way. I like my weird quirkiness, my off-kilter mix of things. It enables me to do what I do. I don’t want to be something else.

“I got hired in my blue jeans and cowboy boots with my messy hair. I started working like that. I didn’t have to change to work. So why was I suddenly trying to fit into some mold that didn’t belong to me?”

“Nothing like international humiliation to set your perspective, right?” the Bridget Jones’s Diary actress said. “It clarifies what’s important to you. And it shakes off any sort of clingy superficiality … that you didn’t have time for anyway.”