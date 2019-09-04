Man arrested, homeowner wanted after 2 women attacked at neighbour’s home: London police

London police have charged a man and are seeking a homeowner after two women were attacked in a home on Mornington Avenue in the city’s east end on Friday afternoon.

According to police, a woman heard dogs barking at a neighbour’s home at roughly 2:30 p.m. on August 30. Police say she believed no one was supposed to be in the home at that time so she contacted the homeowner’s relative.

The woman who first heard the dogs barking and the relative then went to the niehgbour’s house, where they found an intruder. Police say one woman was slashed with a knife, but was able to escape and called 911. The other was stabbed and confined to a bedroom.

Police say officers negotiated with “a man inside the residence and a suspect was taken into custody without further incident.”

The two victims were taken to hospital where one remains with serious injuries, but in stable condition. The other victim has since been released from hospital.

Police executed a search warrant at the home on Saturday and seized a 9mm semi-automatic handgun, 25 rounds of ammunition, $61,800 worth of cocaine, $4,480 worth of marijuana, $2,500 worth of cutting agent, a digital scale, and $1,015 in cash.

As a result, a London man, 40, is charged with aggravated assault, break and enter, assault causing bodily harm, and forcible confinement.

Police have also issued an arrest warrant for Misty-Anne Tabetha Scheltgen-Collins, 29, of London.

She’s wanted on charges of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession for the purpose of selling, two counts of careless storage of a firearm/weapon/prohibited device or ammunition, possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon/prohibited device knowing no authority, possession of a prohibited ammunition knowing its possession is unauthorized, and possession of a loaded/unloaded regulated firearm.

Police have not released a suspect description or photo of Scheltgen-Collins.

Anyone with information in relation to her whereabouts, or the incident in general, is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).