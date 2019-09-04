Chris Jericho claims championship belt stolen only days after he won it

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) world champion Chris Jericho reported his AEW trophy missing to police after dining at a Longhorn Steakhouse in Tallahassee, Florida.

On Wednesday, Tallahassee police confirmed they had found the championship belt and posted a photo of one of their officers posing with the belt on Facebook.

Jericho’s initial police report said: “The victim reported the theft of his championship wrestling belt while he was eating inside Longhorn Steakhouse.”

“The victim stated he arrived at the Millionaire Club Airport Terminal and placed the belt inside his rented limousine,” the report said. “The limo driver shuttled the victim to Longhorn for dinner. The victim remained at Longhorn while the limo driver returned to the airport. The victim had taken the wrong luggage from the airport and the driver took it back to the terminal. When the driver picked up the victim from the restaurant, the belt was missing. Responding officers searched the limo and airport for the belt without success. On-call CID was consulted, and forensics responded to the scene.”

Before the belt was found, AEW’s official twitter account shared a video of Jericho in a hot tub, drinking champagne.

In the video, Jericho said that he had launched a “worldwide investigation” to find his championship belt.

“Unfortunately, less than 24 hours after I became the first AEW champion — with blood streaming down my face after one of the hardest matches I’ve ever had in my life — some lowlife scumbag committed grand larceny and robbed me of the AEW championship,” Jericho says in the video.

“Now as I sit here… in my beautiful mansion, getting ready to have a bit of bubbly, I’m just imagining what I would do to that son of a b–ch if he was here right now,” he says as he takes a sip of champagne.

He continues: “And as a result, I’m launching a worldwide investigation, using the top private investigators in the world today to find out who committed this crime. And trust me as the AEW champion, I promise to regain and restore and find and reclaim the AEW championship.”

Chris Jericho’s (@IamJericho) statement on Missing #AEW World Championship – Worldwide Investigation Launched pic.twitter.com/aLubwjkpW6 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 4, 2019

Jericho won the AEW champion title on Saturday after defeating Adam (Hangman) Page during the main event of AEW’s All Out pay-per-view.

