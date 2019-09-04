Police searching lake on Saskatchewan-Manitoba boundary for missing man

RCMP are searching a lake along the Saskatchewan and Manitoba boundary for a man who was reported missing almost a year ago.

Leroy George Custer, 34, reported missing in October 2018 after last being seen in Prince Albert, Sask., late that summer.

The Pelican Narrows, Sask., man has not had any contact with family or friends since then, police said.

RCMP underwater recovery teams from Saskatchewan and Manitoba are now searching Hapnot Lake in Flin Flon for Custer.

At the time he was reported missing, police believed Custer may have been in Pelican Narrows, Creighton, Deschambault Lake, Flin Flon, Prince Albert or Saskatoon.

Investigators said they are looking for information from the public into what happened to Custer.

Custer is described as five-foot-eight, 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pelican Narrows RCMP at 306-632-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police said the search of Hapnot Lake is expected to last until 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Hapnot Lake is roughly 530 km northeast of Saskatoon.

