Man arrested after woman shot multiple times in ‘unprovoked attack’ in Etobicoke

Toronto police say they have made an arrest after a woman was shot multiple times in an ‘unprovoked attack’ in Etobicoke on Aug. 18.

Police said they were called to a residential high-rise building in the Islington Avenue and Dixon Road area where officers found a 19-year-old-woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

On Tuesday, police arrested 22-year-old Marvin Hernandez Viera. He faces 16 charges, including attempted murder, possessing a restricted firearm without a licence, discharging a firearm with intent to endanger life and others.

Investigators said at the time of the shooting, the woman was exiting the building when she was confronted by a masked man armed with a semi-automatic handgun.

The suspect then fired multiple shots and the victim sustained injuries to her abdomen and foot, police said. Investigators said she was rushed to hospital where she underwent surgery.

The suspect fled the scene in an unidentified vehicle, police said.

Officers said they were able to make an arrest with the assistance of community members.