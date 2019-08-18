Woman seriously injured after daylight shooting in Etobicoke
Toronto police say a woman has been seriously injured after a daylight shooting in Etobicoke Sunday afternoon.
Authorities said they received a call just before 1:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting near Kipling Avenue and Dixon Road.
Police said a woman was transported to a trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition after getting shot.
A paramedics spokesperson told Global News the victim is in her 20s.
Officers said they are looking for a black SUV in connection with the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or crime stoppers anonymously.
