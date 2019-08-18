Woman seriously injured after daylight shooting in Etobicoke

Toronto police say a woman has been seriously injured after a daylight shooting in Etobicoke Sunday afternoon.

Authorities said they received a call just before 1:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting near Kipling Avenue and Dixon Road.

Police said a woman was transported to a trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition after getting shot.

A paramedics spokesperson told Global News the victim is in her 20s.

Officers said they are looking for a black SUV in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or crime stoppers anonymously.

