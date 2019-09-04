Simon Jolin-Barrette takes over Quebec language portfolio in addition to immigration

Quebec’s minister of immigration, diversity and inclusion is about to have more on his plate.

Premier François Legault announced a surprise cabinet shuffle Wednesday morning, giving Simon Jolin-Barrette the province’s language file.

“He will be both immigration minister and minister of the French language,” Legault said.

Nathalie Roy, who was previously the Coalition Avenir Québec’s minister for the French language, will still be in charge of the culture and communications file.

The shuffle will strengthen the government’s devotion to protecting and promoting the French language while also bolstering Quebec’s culture, according to Legault.

“We think these changes to the cabinet will allow the government to be stronger, more coherent to work on these two big priorities for a nationalist government,” he said.

During the announcement, Jolin-Barrette says he believes it makes sense to take on the portfolio since he’s been working on the province’s immigration reform.

“I am motivated by this new challenge,” he said. “The French language occupies a vital place in Quebec. It’s our common language, our society’s language.”

