Massive BBQ planned outside vegan’s home after she complained about meat smell

A vegan woman filed a lawsuit against her meat-cooking neighbours, and now a cookout has been planned in her honour — right outside her home.

According to Australia’s Nine News, Cilla Carden took the case against her next-door neigbhours to the Supreme Court of Western Australia in late 2018.

The Australian woman, who works as a massage therapist, said they were deliberately interrupting her garden time by barbecuing meat, smoking outdoors and letting their kids play basketball.

“It’s deliberate. All I can smell is fish,” she told the local broadcast station. “I can’t enjoy my backyard.”

“It’s been devastating, it’s been turmoil, it’s been unrest,” she continued. “I haven’t been able to sleep.”

Now, thousands of people have marked themselves as “attending” a community cookout outside this woman’s home called called event “Community BBQ for Cilla Carden” on Oct. 19.

Nearly 9000 people have said they’re interested in attending the event set for Oct. 19, which clearly intends to mock Carden’s case against her neighbours.

“Cilla Carden has a problem with her neighbours cooking meat on their BBQ, because she’s a vegan. Recently taking them to the Supreme Court,” creator of the event Bailey Mason wrote.

“Don’t let Cilla destroy a good old Aussie tradition, join us for a community BBQ, and help Cilla Carden GET SOME PORK ON HER FORK.”

Per the Evening Standard, the court dismissed her case in January, saying she didn’t have enough evidence, but Carden was convinced this was a violation of her rights as a homeowner.

She proceeded to file a 600-page document detailing her appeal, The West Australian reported, saying that she intends to keep fighting the battle.

“What they’re doing is living in their backyard and their home as a family,” the State Administrative Tribunal of Western Australia said, dismissing the case once more.

The tribunal also stated that the neighbours made an effort to appease Carden by moving their barbecue prior to the hearing last month.

Reducing patio lightning, silencing their pets and replacing plants in their common garden, the Standard says, were just some of the woman’s lofty requests.

The neighbour in question, who remained anonymous, invited Nine News into their backyard, showing that they’ve removed the barbecue and asked their kids to stop playing basketball in the backyard.

“I’m a good person,” Carden told the Nine News. “I just want peace and quiet.”

