Canadian connection? Justin Bieber claims he’s related to Ryan Gosling and Avril Lavigne

It seems Instagram has kept Justin Bieber quite busy in the last week.

Ahead of opening up about his struggles with depression and use of “heavy drugs” in a lengthy and heartfelt post, Bieber, 25, unearthed what are purportedly unexpected distant family members to the public.

Over the weekend, the Sorry singer posted a screenshot of a family tree from Ancestry.com, which showed that he may be related to fellow Canadians, Ryan Gosling and Avril Lavigne.

In the caption, Bieber wrote: “I just found out that I’m related to both Ryan Gosling and Avril Lavigne. This is the best day of my life… it seems super legit, it’s on Ancestry.com.”

As a response to the revelation, Lavigne, 34, commented, “I’ll host Christmas dinner this year.”

The family tree suggested that Lavigne may be Bieber’s 12th cousin, while Gosling, 38, could be his 11th cousin, once removed.

Gosling has not yet commented on Bieber’s potential discovery as he is not active on social media.

Bieber’s longtime manager, Scooter Braun joked, “I always saw a strong resemblance.”

