Halifax police arrest 34-year-old after alleged arson

A man is in custody after what police believe to be a case of arson on Tuesday in Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police and Halifax Fire and Emergency officials responded to a vehicle and structure fire at 20 Angus Morton Dr. shortly after 10:30 p.m.

Callers reported hearing a loud bang and then observing flames.

When officers arrived on scene they found a pickup truck engulfed in flames and a building next to the truck also on fire.

Witnesses told police that a vehicle observed in the area was last spotted heading in the direction of Hammonds Plains Road.

At 11:18 p.m., officers and a K9 unit located a suspect in a wooded area just off Hammonds Plains Road.

The man was suffering from minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators with Halifax Fire and Emergency have since confirmed that the fire was intentionally set and the arson investigation has been turned over to police.

Halifax police say the arson investigation is in its early stages and is ongoing.

A 34-year-old man from Hammonds Plains, N.S., is now being held for court and will be facing charges of arson and property damage over $5,000.