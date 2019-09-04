Canada
September 4, 2019 12:34 am

Lightning strikes tree, spreads to Peachland house, sends it up in flames

A house in Peachland caught fire after lightning hit a nearby tree.

Courtesy: Jacki Sutherland
A Peachland house went up in flames after lightning struck a nearby tree and spread to the home, according to the local fire department.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene on Vernon Avenue just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

One person and two animals were inside when the fire started, but everyone escaped safely.

The fire department said the home now has substantial smoke and water damage.
