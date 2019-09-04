Lightning strikes tree, spreads to Peachland house, sends it up in flames

A Peachland house went up in flames after lightning struck a nearby tree and spread to the home, according to the local fire department.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene on Vernon Avenue just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

LIghtening struck a tree and spread to the roof of this Vernon Ave home in #Peachland tonight with one person and 2 pets escaping without injury The home has substantial smoke and water damage pic.twitter.com/SObDkfmaHu — Jeff martin (@jeff_globalnews) September 4, 2019

One person and two animals were inside when the fire started, but everyone escaped safely.

The fire department said the home now has substantial smoke and water damage.