Fire at Red Deer industrial park over the weekend ‘appears to be suspicious’: RCMP

The RCMP issued a plea for tips from the public on Monday as they continue to investigate a weekend fire in a Red Deer industrial park that they now say “appears to be suspicious in nature.”

The fire broke out Friday night at an industrial garage on Clearview Drive at the Mckenzie Industrial Business Park in south Red Deer.

Officers with the Blackfalds RCMP detachment were called to the fire along with members of the Red Deer County Fire Department.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the Blackfalds RCMP detachment at 403-885-3300 or their local police department. Tips can also be anonymously submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or contacting them online.

