Lake Country man presumed drowned after Shuswap Lake boating incident: RCMP

An Okanagan man is presumed drowned following a long weekend boating incident on Shuswap Lake, police announced on Tuesday.

Salmon Arm RCMP say a 33-year-old man from Lake Country, Ryan Hartmann, was one of two people ejected from a cigar boat that was travelling east along Shuswap Lake with another cigar boat on Sunday evening.

Police say an incident occurred when the two cigar boats were travelling on the lake between Canoe and Sicamous, between 8 p.m. and 8:20 p.m.

One of the boats lost control and ejected the two occupants.

Officials say the incident happened around 150 metres from shore, with police noting the area was 76 to 106 metres deep (250 to 350 feet).

The other person ejected was a 25-year-old woman, who was rescued by the occupants of the other boat. She was transported to Kelowna General Hospital for treatment with non life-threatening injuries.

Police say she is recovering in hospital.

Police added that rescue crews performed extensive patrols until 2 a.m. on Monday, looking for Hartmann. Further searching was carried out Monday with a helicopter and a plane, along with a Shuswap Search and Rescue boat.

“Despite search efforts, a 33-year-old man from Lake Country was not located and is now presumed drowned,” Salmon Arm RCMP said Tuesday in a press release.

“The RCMP have since shifted their efforts in the area to a recovery mission.”

Police say they are continuing to investigate the incident and that specialized resources are being called in to assist investigators.

Salmon Arm RCMP are also asking for public assistance.

They are asking that if you witnessed a white, black and blue cigar boat and a white cigar boat — including photos or video — travelling in tandem, or stationary, along Shuswap Lake on Sept. 1, between Herald Provincial Park and Paradise Point between 7:30 p.m. and 8:20 p.m., please contact the Salmon Arm RCMP.