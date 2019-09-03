2 facing serious injuries following boating collision on Georgian Bay, OPP say

Two individuals are facing serious injuries following a crash involving two boats on Georgian Bay Saturday morning, Grey Bruce OPP say.

According to officers, the collision took place off the west end of White Cloud Island and involved a 46-foot cruiser, operated by a 51-year-old, and a 17.5-foot bow-rider, operated by a 61-year-old.

Police say there were four people on the bow-rider and that two occupants of the smaller boat were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Both vessels were significantly damaged as a result of the collision and had to be towed to the Wiarton Marina, OPP add.

Officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision, police say.

Officers say anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

