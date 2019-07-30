2 charged in separate incidents of impaired boating, driving in Midland: OPP

Two people have been charged in two separate incidents of impaired boating and driving on Wednesday in Midland, OPP say.

In the first incident, officers responded at 7:14 p.m. Wednesday to the Pete Peterson Park boat ramp area off Harbourview Drive to investigate a possible impaired boater, police say.

READ MORE: OPP investigating serious collision involving 4 vehicles in Alliston, Ont.

The boat operator was found, and officers entered into a drinking and driving investigation, police add.

As a result of the investigation, Andreas Benkovszki, 45, from Midland, has been charged with two counts of operation while impaired, police say.

The accused’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and his boat, trailer and truck were impounded.

READ MORE: 28-year-old man faces slew of charges after string of robberies in Barrie, police say

Benkovszki was released from police custody on a recognizance to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on Thursday.

In the second incident, police say they responded to Little Lake Park at 5:49 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a driving complaint.

After speaking with the male driver, officers started a drinking and driving investigation, police say, and the man was transported to the police station.

READ MORE: 22-year-old man charged after allegedly threatening man with firearm in Penetanguishene

After Kevin Moreau, 56, from Midland, was evaluated at the police station, he was charged with impaired driving, OPP add.

The accused’s licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for seven days, officers say.

WATCH: (March 27, 2019) Peterborough County OPP report spike in impaired driving cases