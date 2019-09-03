Human remains discovered on Mount Seymour, coroner investigating
A A
The BC Coroners Service is investigating the discovery of human remains on Mount Seymour.
The service said the remains were found in a very isolated area of the backcountry on Sept. 1. It did not disclose the exact location.
READ MORE: Body of missing snowshoer recovered by North Shore Rescue
There is no indication of how long the remains had been at the location, a service spokesperson said.
The coroners service said it is now doing DNA testing to try and determine an identity.
North Vancouver RCMP said the investigation remains in the hands of the coroners service at this point.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.