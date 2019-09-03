Education
French immersion enrolment steadily rising in Central Okanagan: report

According to a new report, French immersion enrollment across B.C. has been increasing for 21 consecutive years. Several schools in the Central Okanagan offer French immersion, including Dr. Knox Middle School in Kelowna.

More students are participating in French immersion throughout B.C. than ever before, including the Central Okanagan school district, according to a new report.

According to an organization called Canadian Parents for French B.C. and Yukon, which issued the report, French immersion enrolment across the province has been increasing for 21 consecutive years.

In the Central Okanagan, School District 23 set another enrollment record.

The report said for the 2018-19 school year, 53,995 students were enrolled in French immersion across B.C., or 9.49 per cent of the provincial student body.

In the Central Okanagan, 2,634 students were registered for the 2018-19 school year, or 11.59 per cent of the entire student body.

A graph showing the number of students in B.C., and the number of students enrolled in French immersion.

Canadian Parents for French

“This year, we celebrated 50 years of French immersion in British Columbia,” Greer Cummings, president of Canadian Parents for French B.C. and Yukon, said in a press release.

“From modest and determined beginnings, this exceptional education program has grown to expand into almost every corner of our province.”

