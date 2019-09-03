French immersion enrolment steadily rising in Central Okanagan: report

More students are participating in French immersion throughout B.C. than ever before, including the Central Okanagan school district, according to a new report.

According to an organization called Canadian Parents for French B.C. and Yukon, which issued the report, French immersion enrolment across the province has been increasing for 21 consecutive years.

In the Central Okanagan, School District 23 set another enrollment record.

The report said for the 2018-19 school year, 53,995 students were enrolled in French immersion across B.C., or 9.49 per cent of the provincial student body.

In the Central Okanagan, 2,634 students were registered for the 2018-19 school year, or 11.59 per cent of the entire student body.

“This year, we celebrated 50 years of French immersion in British Columbia,” Greer Cummings, president of Canadian Parents for French B.C. and Yukon, said in a press release.

“From modest and determined beginnings, this exceptional education program has grown to expand into almost every corner of our province.”