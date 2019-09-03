Alessia Cara debuts new single, ‘October’

On Tuesday morning, Canadian pop singer Alessia Cara released a brand new track titled October.

The four-minute groove serves as the fourth single for her upcoming EP, This Summer. It’s set to be released through Def Jam Recordings on Friday and will be the 23-year-old’s second EP overall.

Cara detailed the meaning behind October in a lengthy and heartfelt Instagram post in wake of its release.

“I wrote this song about a very recent period of time in which I felt more aligned than I ever have,” she said.

“It’s about healing and discovering that some feelings are as beautiful as they are inevitably fleeting. So much so that I wanted to encapsulate these ones before they were gone.

READ MORE: Pop star Joana Sainz García killed by freak fireworks explosion onstage

“Now I’ll have them forever and I can go back there anytime. I can go back and feel the thorns in my hands after falling into a ditch in Europe (I won’t elaborate), or hear everyone’s tired 5 a.m. taxi laughs.

“Playing shows in beautiful cities with my road family and happy crying with my best friend (a lot). It’s all there.”

In conclusion, Cara wrote: “This is for the friends I’ve kept, the ones I’ve found, the places we’ve been, the nostalgia we accidentally set ourselves up for, and the months I’ll always think about. I hope this one takes you somewhere. It’s so, so special to me.”

The This Summer EP drops this Friday, Sept. 6. The six-track release can be pre-saved or pre-ordered here.

READ MORE: On the Radar: Our September entertainment picks

Cara is scheduled to play Toronto’s Rogers Centre this Friday as the special opening act for Shawn Mendes during Shawn Mendes: The Tour.

The Scars to Your Beautiful singer has opened every show so far on the North American leg of Mendes’ headlining tour.

The 53,500-capacity venue is Ontario’s largest and will be Mendes’ biggest show to date, having only ever played there once in support of Taylor Swift in 2015.

Tickets and additional information can be found through the official Alessia Cara website.

Cara has no additional Canadian tour dates.

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

Follow @adamrwallis