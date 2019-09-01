On the Radar: Our September entertainment picks

Welcome to On the Radar, your monthly reminder of what’s coming down the pike in the world of entertainment.

We’ve got the latest TV shows, movies, books and more — all coming out in September.

Take a look and see what’s up this month.

TV

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (hayu)

Date: New episodes Tuesday-Saturday beginning Sept. 3

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen is the late-night and interactive talk show hosted by Andy Cohen, featuring guests from the world of entertainment and pop culture. With five episodes dropping per week, each show digs into everything from food to fashion and what celebrity is making headlines that week, as well as behind-the-scenes gossip from favourite TV shows.

A Very Brady Renovation (HGTV Canada)

Date: Sept. 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

A Very Brady Renovation will feature the boldest home renovation the world has ever seen: a full-scale overhaul of the world-famous Brady Bunch house in Los Angeles. HGTV will execute a show-stopping transformation by adding 2,000 square feet to the iconic house’s original footprint — all without compromising its instantly recognizable street view.

The six Brady Bunch siblings, Barry Williams (Greg), Maureen McCormick (Marcia), Christopher Knight (Peter), Eve Plumb (Jan), Mike Lookinland (Bobby) and Susan Olsen (Cindy), will reunite to team up with HGTV’s biggest renovation star experts Jonathan and Drew Scott (Property Brothers: Forever Home), Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E Laine (Good Bones), siblings Leanne and Steve Ford (Restored by the Fords), Jasmine Roth (Hidden Potential) and Lara Spencer (Flea Market Flip), to renovate the house into a replica of the original TV set design, including the floating staircase, the orange-and-green kitchen, and the kids’ Jack-n-Jill bathroom.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians (hayu)

Date: Sept. 9

In the aftermath of a devastating betrayal that left her and her family shaken, this season Khloé sets out on a quest for healing as she navigates unfamiliar co-parenting territory and faces some setbacks along the way. As Kim awaits the arrivals of her fourth baby, she receives an unnerving medical diagnosis that could change her life forever. Meanwhile, Kourtney reaches a milestone birthday. In what’s becoming an annual family tradition, Kendall, Kylie, Kim and Kris head to New York for their most campy and glamorous Met Ball yet.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns for its 17th season on Sept. 9.

American Horror Story: 1984 (FX)

Date: Sept. 18

American Horror Story is an anthology horror drama series created and produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. The Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning franchise is produced by Twentieth Century Fox Television. The cast of Season 9 includes Emma Roberts, Gus Kenworthy, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Cody Fern, Matthew Morrison, Angelica Ross and John Carroll Lynch, among others.

Savage X Fenty Show (Prime Video)

Date: Sept. 20

Amazon Prime Video presents the highly-anticipated second annual Savage X Fenty Show, a runway show celebrating the new Fall/Winter 2019 collection from music and fashion icon Rihanna. The extraordinary fashion experience will take place during New York Fashion Week in conjunction with NYFW: The Shows and will feature a combination of models, actors and dancers wearing the latest savage styles, offering up a new type of sexy, where attitude meets individuality.

Robot Chicken (Adult Swim)

Date: Sept. 29 at 12 a.m. and 12:15 a.m. ET/PT

Introducing the 10th great season of rapid-fire “channel flips” propelling viewers through Robot Chicken’s twisted takes on pop culture. Robot Chicken is the quarter-hour show that brings action figures and toys to life in three-dimensional worlds through the old-school magic of stop-motion animation.

Movies

It: Chapter Two

Release date: Friday, Sept. 6

Pennywise the Clown terrorized the children in the first It movie, but now the demonic clown is haunting them in their adulthood, 27 years later. The movie follows the gang as they reunite in Derry to take on Pennywise one last time to silence him for good.

The child stars from the first film reprise their roles as the original Losers Club. The older adult cast features James McAvoy as Bill, Bill Hader as Richie, Jay Ryan as Ben, James Ransone as Eddie, Isaiah Mustafa as Mike and Andy Bean as Stanley, along with Jessica Chastain as Beverly and Bill Skarsgård returning as Pennywise.

Hustlers

Release date: Friday, Sept. 13

This stripper heist movie, starring Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Cardi B, Keke Palmer, Lizzo, Lili Reinhart and Julia Stiles, is set in a strip club. Hustlers, directed by Lorene Scafaria, is based on an article titled “The Hustlers at Scores” by Jessica Pressler, which chronicles the real-life “modern Robin Hood story” of a ring of strippers who ripped off wealthy clients, according to Variety.

Rambo: Last Blood

Release date: Friday, Sept. 20

Sylvester Stallone still has it in him to be one of Hollywood’s most beloved action heroes: John Rambo. The resilient Vietnam War vet and former U.S. Army Special Forces Soldier returns to the big screen this fall with Adrian Grunberg (Get the Gringo) serving as the film’s director.

Last Blood will be the fifth and potentially final installment in the longstanding and much-beloved Rambo film series, which kicked off in 1982 with First Blood.

Between Two Ferns: The Movie

Release date: Friday, Sept. 20

"Zach Galifianakis" returns in "Between Two Ferns: The Movie" on Sept. 20 — NEW PHOTOS: pic.twitter.com/eUyxUcxOPx — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) August 21, 2019

Host Zach Galifianakis takes a road trip to seek out famous interview subjects for his no-budget talk show, Between Two Ferns.

Downtown Abbey

Release date: Friday, Sept. 20

The television series Downton Abbey followed the lives of the Crawley family and the servants who worked for them at the turn of the 20th century in an Edwardian English country house.

As the beloved Crawleys and their intrepid staff prepare for the most important moment of their lives, a royal visit from the King and Queen of England will unleash scandal, romance and intrigue that will leave the future of Downton hanging in the balance.

Most of the original Downton TV cast will be appearing in the movie, including Maggie Smith, Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael, Joanne Froggatt, Matthew Goode, Allen Leech and Elizabeth McGovern.

Books

To Feel the Music by Neil Young and Phil Baker

Available Sept. 10

To Feel the Music is the true story of Neil Young’s quest to bring high-quality audio back to music lovers — which he considers the most important undertaking of his career. Inside, follow Young as he discovers the step-by-step deterioration of recorded sound as analogue is methodically replaced by digital CDs, MP3s, and low-price, low-quality streaming; gathers others committed to his goal of delivering music the way artists intend for it to sound; and eventually develops the Neil Young Archives, a high-res streaming site that gives users unprecedented access to all of Young’s music — in the best quality their devices can handle — videos, photos, and more.

An eye-opening read for all fans of Young and all fans of great music, as well as readers interesting in going behind the scenes of product creation, To Feel the Music has an inspiring story at its heart: One determined artist with a groundbreaking vision and the absolute refusal to give up, despite setbacks, naysayers, and skeptics.

The Program: Inside the Mind of Keith Raniere and the Rise and Fall of NXIVM by Toni Natalie, Chet Hardin

Available Sept. 24

Many have heard of NXIVM and its creator, Keith Raniere, the unassuming Albany man now prosecuted for ensnaring tens of thousands of people in the US, Mexico, Canada and elsewhere, to do his bidding and pay millions of dollars to participate in his self-improvement methodology. But where did Keith Raniere begin?

Enter Toni Natalie, Keith’s Patient Zero, the first one indoctrinated into Raniere’s methodology and the first one to escape. The Program begins with the origin story of NXIVM, follows its rise to international prominence, and takes the reader into the downfall of Raniere through Toni’s eyes. During this time she bore witness to the evolution of his methodology, including his use of sex, blackmail, and employment of psychological tools such as neuro-linguistic programming to control and punish those who would not heed his wishes. She uniquely details the fortunes lost and the lives left in disarray that she witnessed contemporaneously, including members of DOS, a group of women coerced into sexual acts under the guise of a “women’s empowerment” inner circle, whom Raniere exercised extreme control over directly and through his lieutenants.

—

Global News, HGTV Canada and Adult Swim are properties of Corus Entertainment.

— With files from Adam Wallis