Dark Poutine podcast recap: The kidnapping of Cynthia Kilburn

This week’s episode of the Dark Poutine podcast covers the kidnapping of a North Vancouver woman named Cynthia Kilburn.

Four days before Christmas 1990, the daughter of billionaire Jim Pattison, who was chairman of the Expo ’86 World’s Fair in Vancouver, was taken from her suburban home. Her four-year-old twins — a boy and a girl — were bound and left at the home. They were unharmed, though left alone most of the day.

A threatening ransom note asking for $8.5 million was found pinned to the door of Kilburn’s home. Her father’s wealth was unknown to most of her neighbours, and though the kidnappers knew who they had, their poorly thought out scheme did not go as planned.

Seven people were arrested in the kidnapping. Kilburn was freed 14 hours later, after a ransom was paid.

Sources:

Dead Ends: BC Crime Stories by Paul Wilcocks

R. v. Mulvahill, 1992 CanLII 347 (BC SC)

Seven Arrested After Kidnapping

Kidnap victim picked for judges’ committee

What happened to Kataoka – Vancouver Sun

Newspapers.com

Jim Pattison Group

