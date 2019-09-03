London police search for suspect in connection with serious assault from May

London police hope the public can help them find a suspect wanted in connection with a serious assault that happened in the spring.

Officers say the incident dates back to shortly before 2:30 a.m. May 5.

Investigators say they responded to an establishment in the 800 block of Wharncliffe Road South, near Southdale Road East.

They allege a woman suffered serious injuries after an assault and required medical attention.

As a result of recent information, police have obtained a photograph of a suspect, and are looking for the public’s assistance in identifying her.

The suspect is described as white, between 25 and 35-years-old.

She is approximately 5’4″ tall, with a heavy build, black hair and a tongue piercing.

If you have any information about the case you’re asked to contact London police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).