79-year-old woman dead after collision in Shediac Bridge, N.B.

New Brunswick RCMP are investigating a fatal collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Shediac Bridge, N.B.

Police say the crash occurred on Sunday at approximately 8:40 p.m. on Route 134.

The Mounties say a 79-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle travelling southbound as she crossed the road.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.