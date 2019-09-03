Crime
September 3, 2019 9:54 am

79-year-old woman dead after collision in Shediac Bridge, N.B.

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

New Brunswick RCMP are investigating a fatal collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Shediac Bridge, N.B.

Police say the crash occurred on Sunday at approximately 8:40 p.m. on Route 134.

The Mounties say a 79-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle travelling southbound as she crossed the road.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

 

