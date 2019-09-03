Crime
September 3, 2019 9:48 am
Updated: September 3, 2019 9:50 am

Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by vehicle on Edmonton Trail

By Online Journalist  Global News

Members of the Calgary Police Service investigate after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in the 2400 block of Edmonton Trail N.E. on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019.

Global News
One man was rushed to hospital on Monday evening after being hit by a vehicle in northeast Calgary.

Emergency crews responded to Edmonton Trail and 24 Avenue N.E. just before 10:30 p.m.

EMS said the victim, believed to be in his 40s, was transported to the Foothills Medical Centre.

Police said the man was in serious condition.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash and if the driver will be charged.

Members of the Calgary Police Service investigate after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in the 2400 block of Edmonton Trail N.E. on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019.

Global News

