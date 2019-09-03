Iconic rainbow balls that decorate Montreal’s Gay Village up for sale

After nine years, the strings of colourful art that crisscross the sky above Ste-Catherine Street are coming down — and now Montrealers can buy a little piece of LGTBQ2 history.

The canopy of rainbow balls that hangs above the artery in Montreal’s Gay Village is now up for sale.

Each order contains 54 balls of one colour and a kit to install them on a string. There are six colours to choose from and each order comes in three different shades.

The Société de développement commercial (SDC) says each order costs $100 and will help fundraise for next spring’s art installation. As part of the project, $10 will be donated from every sale to three organizations within the LGBTQ2 community.

Buyers should note the balls are allowed to be used in any commercial or public way. Organizers say there is also no delivery and buyers must pick up their purchase at Espace Village.

The 18 Shades of Gay installation by Claude Cormier has been a staple in the Gay Village since 2011.

In its beginnings, 170,000 pink balls were draped above the artery. After seven years, the visual landscape was changed to a multi-colour theme as a nod to the rainbow flag.

Interested buyers can contact the SDC on its website.

