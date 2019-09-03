Canada
September 3, 2019 8:43 am

1 dead following ATV crash in Southwold: OPP

By Reporter  980 CFPL

Investigators with Elgin County OPP say they’re looking into an ATV collision that left one person dead in Southwold over the weekend.

Police say that around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, they were called a single-vehicle crash near Lake Line.

Officers have not further specified where the crash occurred.

Police say the lone occupant of the ATV was pronounced dead at the scene.

Their identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

An investigation is ongoing and police plan to provide an update once more details surface.

