4-alarm fire knocked down at vacant complex in North York

Toronto Fire say they have knocked down a large fire that erupted at a vacant multi-unit complex that was under construction in North York on Monday night.

Emergency crews were called to Altamont Road, near Yonge Street and Finch Avenue West, at around 8:50 p.m. for reports of a fire.

Fire officials say there were no injuries, and that the building was empty as it was under construction at the time of the fire.

The blaze started as a two-alarm fire before reaching a four-alarm fire, officials said.

Fire officials said the fire was knocked down about an hour and a half later at 10:13 p.m.

The cause of the fire is unknown, an investigations team has been notified.

The main body of the 4th alarm fire on Altamont Road has been knocked down. No injuries have been reported. The @Toronto_Fire incident commander is beginning to clear crews from the scene. Operations will continue for the next # of hours. Investigations team notified. — Matthew Pegg (@ChiefPeggTFS) September 3, 2019

FIRE: (UPDATE)

Yonge St & Finch Ave W

– on Altamont Rd (w/o Yonge St)

– @Toronto_Fire advised they are dealing with an active fire

– officers O/S assisting with road closures

– Altamont Rd closed N/B & S/B from Finch Ave E to Hendon Ave

– unknown injuries#GO1680313

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 3, 2019