September 3, 2019 6:44 am

4-alarm fire knocked down at vacant complex in North York

A photo of fire crews battling a large fire on Altamont Road in North York.

Pascal Marchand
Toronto Fire say they have knocked down a large fire that erupted at a vacant multi-unit complex that was under construction in North York on Monday night.

Emergency crews were called to Altamont Road, near Yonge Street and Finch Avenue West, at around 8:50 p.m. for reports of a fire.

Fire officials say there were no injuries, and that the building was empty as it was under construction at the time of the fire.

The blaze started as a two-alarm fire before reaching a four-alarm fire, officials said.

Fire officials said the fire was knocked down about an hour and a half later at 10:13 p.m.

The cause of the fire is unknown, an investigations team has been notified.

