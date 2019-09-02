Kentucky park shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 hurt as function was happening: reports

A Labour Day shooting at East Frankfort Park in Frankort, Ky. has killed one person and hurt at least two others, reports said Monday.

The Franklin County Coroner’s Office confirmed that one person died from what looked like a gunshot wound, according to CBS affiliate WKYT.

That victim was declared dead in hospital, reported NBC affiliate LEX 18.

The shooting happened during an event at the park. Police were called to the scene at 5:49 p.m. local time.

They said two others were shot in the incident, but they do not appear to have life-threatening injuries.

There are believed to be numerous victims but reports did not specify how many.

A quiet Labor Day evening in Frankfort was shattered by a tragedy unfolding in an east side park…@kystatepolice are assisting local law enforcement to get answers and provide security Multiple casualties resulting from a dispute…More details as they are known#PrayForPeace — Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) September 3, 2019

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin said the shooting shattered a “quiet Labour Day evening” and that the state police are assisting local law enforcement with the investigation, and helping with security.

He said there were “multiple casualties resulting from a dispute.”