Tornado warning issued for Fort Qu’Appelle, Indian Head, Lumsden, and Pilot Butte

Environment Canada (EC) has issued a tornado warning for the areas of Fort Qu’Appelle, Indian Head, Lumsden, and Pilot Butte in Saskatchewan.

The warning included the following areas:

R.M. of Edenwold including Balgonie and Piapot Res.

R.M. of Lumsden including Lumsden Regina Beach and Craven

The alert was sent out on Monday at 5:33 p.m.

Doppler RADAR indicated that the severe thunderstorm was located about 15 km northeast of Regina and was moving toward the southeast at 40 km/h, EC said at 5:54 p.m.

In addition to a tornado, EC said the thunderstorm has the potential to produce loonie-sized hail and wind gusts in excess of 90 km/h.

The warning included an advisory for people to “take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.”

“If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately.”

At 5:54 p.m., there was also a severe thunderstorm warning for the following areas:

R.M. of Cupar including Southey Cupar and Markinch

R.M. of North Qu’Appelle including Fort Qu’Appelle

At 5:30 PM the PASPC received numerous reports of a funnel cloud near Lumsden, Sask.