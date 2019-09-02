More than 2,000 spiders, scorpions and other exotic animals seized from Surrey home

Charges are pending in connection with the seizure of thousands of exotic animals from a home in Surrey.

The majority of the spiders, snakes and other reptiles seized from the home were harmless, but some were venomous and illegal to own.

Among the seized creatures were three millipedes, which are not allowed to be imported or sold in Canada.

Many of the animals were kept in horrific conditions in pill vials and deli cups for sale in the exotic pet trade.

“We know that these types of international trade in animals have a mortality rate of about 70 per cent, so it’s really hard for me to justify these types of wholesale, international trade in exotic animals,” Dr. Adrian Walton of the Dewdney Animal Hospital said.

Some of the animals were already dead and many had to be destroyed but some were transferred to the Victoria Bug Zoo and will be adopted out over the next couple of weeks.