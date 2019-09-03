Back to school means back into a routine for students and motorists

It is the three words all kids hate to hear. Back to school.

Students across the country are heading back to class Tuesday and that means more children on sidewalks and crosswalks as well as the return of school buses.

Hamilton police traffic specialist Claus Wagner says it’s all about getting back into a routine for school kids and motorists.

Wagner says many children will be excited, or anxious, to return to school, but they need to remember the rules when walking to school and that includes looking both ways before crossing the street and obeying crossing guards.

While another school year is starting, Hamilton’s Public and Catholic boards are still dealing with a bus driver shortage.

Hamilton-Wentworth Student Transportation Services (HWSTS) says “progress has been made” in addressing the shortage but local school bus routes will continue to be impacted by delays.

The transportation company says it isn’t “seeing as severe a shortage as in previous years,” but it’s expecting to see some impact across the city.

About 20 to 25 routes were impacted last school year, and the company says they’re about 15 drivers short to start this year.

Families are being advised to sign up for email notifications of delays and cancellations on the HWSTS website www.hamiltonschoolbus.ca.