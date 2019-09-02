Quebec provincial police make arrest in Eastern Townships dog attack

The owner of three dogs who attacked and seriously injured a jogger in Estrie earlier this year has been arrested, the Canadian Press has learned.

The individual was arrested by the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) and their file is currently under review by the province’s director of criminal and penal prosecutions, which will determine whether a charge of criminal negligence causing bodily harm will be laid.

The SQ reported that it made an arrest on Monday, Aug. 26, saying that the suspect had been interrogated last week and released conditionally. The police force, however, has not yet confirmed the suspect is the owner of the three dogs involved in the incident.

A woman was walking along de l’Aéroport Road in Potton Township when dogs attacked her on March 29. She suffered serious injuries and is still suffering from aftereffects.

Construction also took place at the woman’s residence to meet the needs of her physical condition.

After the incident, Potton Township asked the Société protectrice des animaux (SPA) in the Eastern Townships to conduct a behavioural evaluation of the three dogs.

The SPA determined that they were abnormally aggressive and too dangerous to be returned to their owner. The owner did not oppose the euthanasia of the three dogs.

The Township of Potton is located about 40 kilometres southwest of Magog, near the Canada-United States border.