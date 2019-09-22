Canada election: Abitibi–Témiscamingue

Abitibi–Témiscamingue is home to many reserves including, Timiskaming Indian Reserve No. 19, Pikogan Indian Reserve and Eagle Village First Nation-Kipawa Indian Reserve and settlements of Winneway and Hunter’s point.

NDP’s Christine Moore will not be seeking re-election. The Liberal’s Claude Thibault will be running for the same seat in October, facing the Bloc’s Sébastien Lemire. Thibault ran for the same seat in 2015.

Boundaries: Abitibi—Témiscamingue is located in the southwestern part of Quebec along the Ontario border, starting from the Ottawa River in the south to a tiny part of James Bay in the north. In 2004, 26 per-cent of Abitibi—Baie-James—Nunavik was added which increased the population by 24,613 people.

Last Election: In 2015, Christine Moore was reelected after defeating the Bloc’s Yvon Moreau.

History: This seat was primarily Bloc Québécois territory from 1993 through 2011, with Liberal MP Gilbert Barrette holding the seat for just one year after a by-election in 2003. Like Quebec electoral districts outside the Island of Montreal, they elected BQ candidates from 1993 to 2011, PC candidates in 1984 and 1988.

Candidates

Incumbent: Christine Moore (not seeking re-election)

NDP: Alain Guimond

Liberals: Claude Thibault

Conservatives: Mario Provencher

Green: Aline Bégin

Bloc Québécois: Sébastien Lemire

PPC: Jacques Girard