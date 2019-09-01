Several power outages in Regina Sunday: SaskPower

SaskPower said several parts of Regina were experiencing power outages Sunday morning.

According to a tweet at 10:50 a.m., east Regina, southeast Regina, northeast Regina and the rural area east of Regina, including Pilot Butte, were all experiencing power outages.

The tweet said crews were patrolling. There was no expected time of return, they said.

10:50 AM: East Regina, South East Regina, North East Regina and the rural area East of Regina, including Pilot Butte UPDATE 2. Status: Crews continue to work quickly and safely to restore power, no ETR. #skoutage — SaskPower (@SaskPower) September 1, 2019

Traffic lights were also out at the McDonald Street Bridge.

There is a lot happening behind the scenes when the power goes out. Take a look: https://t.co/2eUwY0vHW1 #SkOutage pic.twitter.com/nOAvTK32iy — SaskPower (@SaskPower) September 1, 2019

There are several factors that can cause power outages. Global News spoke with SaskPower spokesperson Jordan Jackle in May regarding a power outage that affected thousands in the city.

“We divide the causes into three different camps — they’re caused by weather, aging infrastructure — that is something we’re working to fix, we’re spending about a billion dollars a year to both grow and improve our grid across the province, and the other part is wildlife.

