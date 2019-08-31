Alberta Birds of Prey Centre sees decline in visitors for 2019 season

The Alberta Birds of Prey Centre in Coaldale, Alta., is closing for 2019 and has seen a decrease in attendance this season after a West Nile virus outbreak last year.

After losing 15 birds to the virus from Aug. 15-23, 2018, the centre pointed to shallow, stagnant pools of water adjacent to the town’s storm pond as the potential cause of the outbreak.

However, an independent report conducted by Edmonton-based consulting firm Solstice Environmental Management was unable to conclusively identify the source.

Staff members at the centre suspect the virus is what caused the decline in visitors this season.

“I think people are just a little bit wary about coming back through but we’ve had no cases this year,” said Allyson Carroll, a senior staff member, on Saturday.

“The birds have been in full health, which has been awesome. Obviously, we’ve been trying to prevent that [outbreak from happening again] as much as possible because their care is our No. 1 priority.”

Although the incident has caused tension between the centre and the town, Carroll said the centre won’t be going anywhere.

“At this point, our plan is to definitely stand here… Our roots are here, we’re from the community, we all love being around here,” she said.

“This is where we’re recognized [and] we’ve spent so much time and money building what we have here so [we’re] definitely going to stay here as long as we possibly can.”

This is good news for first-time visitors like Stephen Maguire from Saskatoon, Sask., who said seeing the birds during the closing weekend was an experience of a lifetime.

“It’s great because it’s an experience I don’t think we’d… have otherwise, so I would recommend next season for people to come here,” he said.

“Because, honestly, for me, it’s up close and personal. It’s birds of prey.”

Although the centre will be closing its doors for the season on Sept. 2, 2019, residents will still be able to call them throughout the rest of the year for any questions about injured birds of prey and bookings for next year.

The centre will reopen on May 16, 2020.